Netanyahu says he intends to achieve peace with Arab nations `through strength’

TEL AVIV, April 9. /TASS/. Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said he is seeking peace agreements with Arab countries "through strength," as he commented on the coming talks with Lebanon.

"I have already brought four peace agreements with Arab nations, and I intend to bring more - true peace, peace through strength," he said in a video address to the population of northern Israel released by his office.

In it, the Israeli head of government praised locals for standing firm against constant fire from Lebanon. Also, he shared intentions to continue to attack units of the Shiite organization Hezbollah. "I wish to inform you: There is no ceasefire in Lebanon. We are continuing to strike Hezbollah with full force, and we will not stop until we restore your security," he stated.

Netanyahu confirmed that he had instructed his government to prepare for direct negotiations with Lebanon "following repeated requests from the Lebanese government." The talks, he said, will pursue two goals: "First, the disarming of Hezbollah. Second, a historic, sustainable peace agreement between Israel and Lebanon."