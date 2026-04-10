Elon Musk travels to some countries incognito, his father tells TASS

MOSCOW, April 10. /TASS/. Founder of SpaceX and Tesla Elon Musk prefers to travel to some countries incognito to avoid publicity and possible condemnation, his father Errol Musk, an international high-tech investment and innovations expert, told TASS in an interview.

He said his children "travel on kind of diplomatic immunity in the circumstances to avoid the publicity of being in a country. Especially Elon," he added.

"He has recently come to South Africa, and nobody knew about it, because he comes in and goes. Otherwise, there are too many questions, too much criticism from the companies that he is involved in, that he is wasting his time, not doing his job."

Errol Musk also confirmed that he discussed his last trip to Russia with his son. "I could see nothing wrong with staying in a city like [Moscow]," he added.