Russian stock market closes with declining key indices

MOSCOW, April 9. /TASS/. The MOEX index fell by 1.14% at the closing of the main trading session to 2,733.48 points, while the dollar-denominated RTS index declined by 0.55% to 1,106.3 points. The yuan weakened by 15.95 kopecks to 11.295 rubles.

"Sellers dominated the equity market today, and support at the 2,750 level for the MOEX index did not hold. Negative factors included the strengthening of the ruble, macroeconomic data, and signals from the central bank," BCS World of Investments stock market expert Andrey Smirnov said.

Stock market

"The top gainers were shares of FESCO (+4.1%), which rose following the publication of rather mixed IFRS results for 2025, showing a deterioration in financial performance due to exchange rate differences alongside strong operating results," Freedom Finance Global lead analyst Natalya Milchakova said.

The biggest decliners, she added, were shares of TGK-1 (-3.3%).

Outlook for April 10

According to Freedom Finance Global, the MOEX index is expected to fluctuate within the 2,700-2,800-point range on Friday. Forecasts for the ruble exchange rates are 77-79 per US dollar, 89-91 per euro, and 11.2-11.6 per yuan.