Global economic growth will inevitably slow due to US-Iran war — IMF

WASHINGTON, April 9. /TASS/. Global economic growth will slow due to the US and Israeli military operation against Iran, International Monetary Fund (IMF) Managing Director Kristalina Georgieva said in a speech ahead of the spring meeting of the IMF and World Bank governing bodies, which will take place next week.

"In fact, had it not been for this shock (the war against Iran - TASS), we would have been upgrading global growth. But now, even our most hopeful scenario involves a growth downgrade. Why? Because of significant infrastructure damage, supply disruptions, losses of confidence, and other scarring effects," Georgieva said.

"What we do know is that growth will be slower even if the new peace is durable," the IMF Chief noted.

According to her, "even in the best case, there will be no neat and clean return to the status quo ante."