Israeli aircraft strike southern Lebanon, 17 killed — emergency operations center

BEIRUT, April 9. /TASS/. At least 17 civilians have been killed in attacks by the Israeli Air Force on the settlements of Zraria and Al-Abbasiya in southern Lebanon, the Emergency Operations Center stated in a summary obtained by TASS.

"In the first half of the day, Israeli aircraft fired missiles at a residential building in the village of Zraria, located in the vicinity of the city of Sidon," the text states. "At least 10 people, belonging to one family, were killed. Women and children are among the victims and injured."

An airstrike was also carried out on the Al-Abbasiya area in the border district of Tyre, where seven Lebanese citizens were killed.

On April 8, massive strikes on Beirut and other Lebanese cities killed 254 people and wounded 1,165 others. The Prime Minister of the republic, Nawaf Salam, declared April 9 a national day of mourning. According to the head of government, he is consulting with Arab leaders and international partners to stop the Israeli aggression.