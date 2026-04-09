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Number of IT crimes in Russia falls by 12% in 2025

Deputy Prime Minister and Chief of the Government Staff Dmitry Grigorenko also said that the average amount of damage inflicted on citizens decreased by 7%

MOSCOW, April 9. /TASS/. The number of IT-related crimes in Russia declined by 12% in 2025, while the average damage to citizens decreased by 7%, Deputy Prime Minister and Chief of the Government Staff Dmitry Grigorenko said at a meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin.

"The number of IT crimes fell by 12% in 2025, and the average amount of damage inflicted on citizens decreased by 7% thanks to the introduction of anti-fraud measures," Grigorenko said.

He added that sociological surveys also confirm the positive trend. "According to data from the Russian Public Opinion Research Center, 50% of Russians reported a decrease in fraudulent calls, while 92% said call labeling is an effective and useful measure," the deputy prime minister noted.

Grigorenko recalled that in 2026 the government has prepared additional tools aimed at strengthening protection for citizens against cybercriminals.

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