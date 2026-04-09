Russian steel exports in 2025 near 2021 record levels — analysts

MOSCOW, April 9. /TASS/. Russian steel exports in 2025 acted as a buffer, preventing a decline in production amid prolonged weakness in domestic demand, according to the Center for Economic Forecasting at Gazprombank.

Exports of pig iron from Russia rose by 6% year-on-year, steel semi-finished products by 20%, and finished rolled products by 30% in 2025, the report said.

"At the same time, total steel exports (finished rolled products and semi-finished products) in 2025 approached 24 mln tons, exceeding the transitional level of 2022 and moving toward the record of 2021," the analysts noted.

In addition, experts said Turkey remains the largest importer of Russian metal products. This is supported by short logistics routes, restrictions on supplies to the European Union, and price discounting. In 2025, Russian exports of ferrous metallurgy products to Turkey increased by 42% year-on-year to $3.3 bln.

The significance of Russian supplies to the Turkish market is reflected in their share of Turkey’s total imports in 2025: 78% for pig iron (66% in 2024), 52% for slabs (42% in 2024), and 44% for billets (12% in 2024).