Trump supports Orban ahead of parliamentary elections

WASHINGTON, April 10. /TASS/. US President Donald Trump has reiterated his support for Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban ahead of the parliamentary elections this Sunday.

The US president called the Hungarian prime minister "a truly strong and powerful Leader, with a proven track record of delivering phenomenal results. Viktor works hard to Protect Hungary, Grow the Economy, Create Jobs, Promote Trade, Stop Illegal Immigration, and Ensure LAW AND ORDER!" Trump said on Truth Social, adding that relations between the United States and Hungary "have reached new heights."

"I was proud to ENDORSE Viktor for Re-Election in 2022, and am honored to do so again," Trump said. He noted that Orban "will never let the great people of Hungary down."

Earlier, Trump had already spoken in support of Orban. US Vice President JD Vance returned from a two-day visit to Budapest on April 8. During a meeting with Orban, as well as during public events, Vance wished him success in the elections.

Orban's ruling Fidesz - Hungarian Civic Alliance is fighting the opposition Tisza Party, whose leader Peter Magyar enjoys the support of the EU leadership.