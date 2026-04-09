Russian drone operators kill over 30 Ukrainian troops in DPR in past two days

MOSCOW, April 9. /TASS/. Unmanned aerial vehicle (UAV) operators of Russia’s Battlegroup South have killed over 30 Ukrainian army soldiers in the Konstantinovka area of the Donetsk People's Republic (DPR) over the course of two days, the Russian Defense Ministry reported.

"During aerial reconnaissance, enemy movement routes and force concentration areas were spotted. After the coordinates are quickly transmitted, FPV drone strike teams come into action, carrying out pinpoint strikes on identified targets. Over the past two days, over 30 enemy personnel have been killed," the ministry reported, noting that UAV operators of Battlegroup South continue to strengthen their attacks on the Ukrainian armed forces near Konstantinovka.

The ministry noted that the coordinated interaction of unmanned aerial vehicle units is keeping the enemy under continuous fire pressure, which hinders the Ukrainian military attempts to gain a foothold and regroup in the Konstantinovka area.