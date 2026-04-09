Serbian NIS requests license extension from US OFAC

BELGRADE, April 9. /TASS/. Serbian oil company NIS has filed a request for extension of the earlier issued operations license to the US Office of Foreign Assets Control (OFAC).

"NIS company has submitted a request to the Office of Foreign Assets Control of the US Treasury for receiving a new special license in order to ensure seamless continuation of operations post April 17, 2026, when the earlier issued license will expire," the company’s press service said.

The Serbian company was included to the sanction list together with its majority shareholder Gazprom Neft in January 2025.