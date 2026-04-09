US to host meeting between Israeli, Lebanese negotiators next week — Reuters

WASHINGTON, April 10. /TASS/. The US Department of State is planning to host a meeting next week between Israeli and Lebanese officials to discuss a potential ceasefire, Reuters reported, citing a senior US diplomat.

The news agency did not elaborate.

Earlier, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said he had given orders to start direct talks with Lebanon on disarming the Hezbollah movement and resolving the conflict "within the shortest time possible."

Axios journalist Barak Ravid has said Israel and Lebanon will hold direct talks in the US capital Washington next week.