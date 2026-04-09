Iran demands US unfreeze assets within two weeks — source

MOSCOW, April 9. /TASS/. Tehran’s demands include unfreezing of Iranian assets by the United States within two weeks, a senior Iranian source told TASS ahead of talks in Islamabad.

"The unfreezing of Iran's blocked assets is a critical executive guarantee that must be realized within this two-week timeframe," the source said.

On April 7, US President Donald Trump announced a two-week mutual ceasefire with Iran. According to him, the sides have resolved nearly all disputed issues, and Washington considers Tehran’s 10-point proposals as a "working basis" for further negotiations. The US president said the decision was made with Iran’s readiness to open the Strait of Hormuz. In turn, Tehran agreed to cease "defensive attacks" provided no strikes are carried out against the Islamic Republic. Pakistani Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, acting as a mediator between the sides, invited them to talks on April 10. According to Iranian state television, the negotiations are expected to be direct.