Advisor to supreme leader of Iran died from wounds received in attack on Tehran — TV

RABAT, April 10. /TASS/. Kamal Kharazi, adviser to the supreme leader of Iran Mojtaba Khamenei and head of the Strategic Council for Foreign Relations, has died from the wounds sustained during recent bombings of Tehran, the Iranian state television reported.

According to it, Kharazi, "who was previously injured in an attack by an American-Israeli enemy, died a few hours ago."

On April 1, Al Hadath TV channel said Kharazi was "wounded and in critical condition" during bombing of Tehran. Iran did not comment on this at the time.