Nuclear issues most debatable topic between Iran, United States — Turkey’s top diplomat

ANKARA, April 9. /TASS/. Even as the agenda of planned talks between the United States and Iran includes an array of challenging issues, the nuclear dossier remains the most debated topic, Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan said.

"Of course, these negotiations, which will continue amid Israeli provocation, are bound to be difficult. I'd like to remind you that the topics to be discussed are very challenging. Some of them were frequently discussed in previous rounds of American-Iranian talks. A certain understanding was reached, especially on nuclear issues, but we can see some back and forth on that front now," Turkey’s top diplomat said at a joint news conference in Ankara with his Syrian counterpart, Asaad al-Shaibani. "Apart from that, there are new issues that didn't come up in previous discussions but have emerged due to this war. One of them is the future status of the Strait of Hormuz and the future of maritime security," he added.

Fidan refused to voice any position on uranium enrichment so that the parties "can act more freely and flexibly on the issue."