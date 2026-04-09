VTB expects triple-digit net profit in Q1 2026

MOSCOW, April 9. /TASS/. VTB Bank expects to report a triple-digit net profit for the Q1 of 2026, First Deputy President and Chairman of the Management Board Dmitry Pyanov told reporters on the sidelines of the Data Fusion conference.

"We have estimates. The first-quarter disclosure will come at the end of April. Everything is going according to plan. It will be a triple-digit profit disclosure in billions of rubles," he said.

Pyanov also noted that VTB has not yet revised its full-year net profit target. "We have not revised it. We have only just set the target. Any revision of targets — and even then only in terms of narrowing the range of 600-650 bln rubles — will be made based on the results of the six-month disclosure," he said.

VTB Group’s net profit under the International Financial Reporting Standards (IFRS) totaled 141.2 bln rubles ($1.81 bln) in the Q1 of 2025.