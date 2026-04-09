Israel to continue striking Hezbollah until border secured — prime minister

TEL AVIV, April 9. /TASS/. Israel intends to continue strikes against the Shiite organization Hezbollah in Lebanon until the security of the northern border areas of the Jewish state is no longer under threat, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has stated on social media X in a comment on the elimination in Beirut of Ali Youssef Kharshi, the personal secretary and nephew of Hezbollah leader Naim Qassem.

Netanyahu also noted that the Israeli army continues to attack Hezbollah infrastructure in southern Lebanon. Recently, new strikes were carried out there on bridges and military facilities.

‘We continue to attack Hezbollah forcefully, precisely, and decisively. <...> Our message is clear: anyone who acts against Israeli civilians will be struck. We will continue to attack Hezbollah wherever necessary until we restore full security for the residents of the north," Netanyahu stated.

Overnight to March 2, northern Israel came under fire from Lebanon. Hezbollah claimed responsibility, stating the rockets fired at Israeli territory were in retaliation for the assassination of Iranian Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei. Following this, the Israeli Air Force began launching massive strikes on Lebanese territory. The stated goal is the creation of a buffer zone south of the Litani River in Southern Lebanon to protect Israeli northern settlements from shelling. Israeli authorities have previously announced their intention to completely demolish all Lebanese border villages and have prohibited hundreds of thousands of local residents evacuated to northern Lebanon from returning home.

The day before, the Israeli army announced the most powerful series of strikes on Lebanon since the start of the campaign. Within 10 minutes, Israeli Air Force fighter jets attacked more than 100 targets in Beirut, the Bekaa Valley, and southern Lebanon. Iran called this a violation of the ceasefire agreements reached the day before. Tehran stated that they also implied a cessation of hostilities in Lebanon. Israel claims that the truce agreement did not include Lebanon.