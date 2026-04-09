Supreme leader in good health, continues to rule Iran — deputy foreign minister

LONDON, April 9. /TASS/. Iranian Supreme Leader Mojtaba Khamenei is in good health and continues to lead the country, Deputy Foreign Minister Saeed Khatibzadeh said.

"He's in good health, you know, actually he is taking control of everything," the senior Iranian diplomat said.

When asked why Khamenei chose not to make any public appearances recently, the diplomat explained it by the precedent in which a state leader – namely, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei – was killed in breach of all international laws. The US and its partners will not hesitate to kill those they view as targets, Khatibzadeh added.

Earlier, The Times wrote, citing intelligence reports, that the supreme leader of Iran was allegedly undergoing medical treatment and was not taking part in the political decision-making process.

The United States and Israel launched a military operation against Iran on February 28. Major Iranian cities, including Tehran, were targeted. The White House justified the attack by citing alleged missile and nuclear threats from Iran. The Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps announced a retaliatory operation, targeting sites in Israel. US military bases in Bahrain, Jordan, Kuwait, Qatar, Saudi Arabia and the UAE were also hit. Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei and some other key Iranian leaders were killed in the joint US-Israeli attack.