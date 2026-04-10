Ceasefire between US and Iran very fragile, Japanese expert says

TOKYO, April 10. /TASS/. The current ceasefire between the United States and Iran is very fragile, as it will be difficult for the states to agree on a number of issues, including Tehran's nuclear program, Tsuneo Watanabe, senior fellow at the Sasakawa Peace Foundation, told TASS in an interview.

"It was necessary for both US and Iran to declare victory to their constituency, who are not so happy with any concession to their enemy. I think it is a productive way for them to take in the negotiation table," he said.

Watanabe believes that the United States and Iran will not agree on "the controversial issues such as Iran’s nuclear development. I must admit that the current ceasefire is very fragile," the expert concluded.

On April 7, US President Donald Trump announced a two-week mutual ceasefire with Iran. According to him, the parties have resolved almost all the disputed issues and Washington sees Tehran's 10-point proposal a working basis for further negotiations. Trump said that the decision was made with Iran being ready to open the Strait of Hormuz. Tehran agreed to stop "defensive attacks" if no strikes were launched against the Islamic Republic. Pakistani Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, the mediator between the parties, invited them to the talks.