War in Iran will push number of people in hunger to over 360 mln — IMF

WASHINGTON, April 9. /TASS/. The negative consequences of the US and Israeli military operation against Iran will lead to an increase in the number of people on the brink of famine globally by 45 million, to more than 360 million, the International Monetary Fund (IMF) Managing Director Kristalina Georgieva said in Washington.

She was delivering a speech ahead of the spring meeting of the IMF and World Bank governing bodies, which will take place next week.

In particular the negative consequences would mean "food insecurity for another 45 million people given the transport issues - taking the total number of people in hunger to over 360 million - with the problem potentially worsening over time because of higher fertilizer prices," Georgieva said.