Russia should exercise maximum caution against potential biological threats — Medvedev

MOSCOW, April 9. /TASS/. Even as the current system for responding to biological threats is secure enough in Russia, all possible measures to ensure national security in the sphere should continue, Deputy Chairman of the Russian Security Council Dmitry Medvedev said as he urged maximum vigilance in light of the ongoing special military operation in Ukraine.

For its part, Russia will continue to take measures toward its own biological security, Medvedev emphasized at a meeting of the intergovernmental commission on countering modern biological security threats. "Russia has generally established a secure system for responding to threats arising from acts of bioterrorism and the deliberate use of biological agents. While it is well-established, we must be as vigilant as possible given the situation we are facing," he explained referring to the current techniques and the ongoing special military operation.

The politician urged continued work in monitoring in this sphere and timely prognostication.