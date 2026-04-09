Israel, Lebanon to hold negotiations in Washington next week — Axios journalist

WASHINGTON, April 9. /TASS/. Israel and Lebanon will hold direct talks in the US capital Washington next week, Axios journalist Barak Ravid wrote with reference to his sources.

"A senior Israeli official says the direct negotiations between Israel and Lebanon will begin next week. The first meeting will take place at the State Department in Washington," he said.

The talks will be held at the level of ambassadors to the United States. The US will be represented at the talks by its Ambassador to Lebanon Michel Issa.

Earlier in the day, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said he had given instructions to start direct talks with Lebanon on disarming the Hezbollah movement and resolving the conflict "within the shortest time possible.".