Trump wants EU to get on board with mission to secure Hormuz Strait — Reuters

LONDON, April 9. /TASS/. NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte has briefed some EU leaders that US President Donald Trump wants them to commit to joining a mission to ensure free navigation through the Strait of Hormuz, Reuters reported, citing sources.

According to them, the US leader wants concrete commitments within the next few days.

Earlier, Handelsblatt reported that the North Atlantic Alliance is considering sending a naval mission to establish freedom of navigation in the Strait of Hormuz. Sources told the German newspaper that the mission could be launched as a coalition of the willing before transferring it to the alliance’s command at a NATO summit in Ankara in July.