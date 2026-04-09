About 10 vessels cross Hormuz Strait after reports of closure

MOSCOW, April 9. /TASS/. Nearly ten vessels crossed the Strait of Hormuz following reports of a renewed suspension of navigation in the region, according to TASS calculations.

On April 8, Fars news agency reported that Iran had suspended the passage of vessels through the Strait of Hormuz due to a violation of the ceasefire agreement. Later, the US administration stated that reports of Iran closing the strait were not accurate.

According to TASS estimates based on online maritime tracking services, at least seven commercial vessels crossed the Strait of Hormuz overnight from April 8 to April 9, most of them heading toward the Gulf of Oman. Between 01:00 and 12:00 Moscow time, the bulk carriers Dina Ocean, Sara and Lucia, as well as two tankers, Msg and Marivex, passed through the strait in that direction.

Toward the Persian Gulf, the cargo vessel Mohammad, flying the Tanzanian flag, passed through the strait at 06:00 Moscow time, followed by the bulk carrier Lucky Gate, sailing under the flag of Saint Kitts and Nevis, which transited at 11:32 Moscow time.

In addition, about seven bulk carriers have gathered at anchorage in the Omani port of Khasab, located at the entrance to the Strait of Hormuz, where they may be awaiting passage into the Gulf of Oman.

On April 7, US President Donald Trump announced a two-week mutual ceasefire with Iran. According to him, the sides have resolved nearly all disputed issues, and Washington considers Tehran’s 10-point proposals as a "working basis" for further negotiations. The US president said the decision was made with Iran’s readiness to open the Strait of Hormuz. In turn, Tehran agreed to cease "defensive attacks" provided no strikes are carried out against the Islamic Republic. Pakistani Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, acting as a mediator between the sides, invited them to talks on April 10. According to Iranian state television, the negotiations are expected to be direct.