IMF Chief warns against unilateral steps amid energy supply disruptions

WASHINGTON, April 9. /TASS/. International Monetary Fund (IMF) Managing Director Kristalina Georgieva warned governments against unilateral economic measures amid energy supply disruptions due to the US-Israeli war against Iran. She made the statement ahead of the spring meeting of the IMF and World Bank governing bodies, which will be held next week.

Discussing measures that could be taken in the face of energy supply disruptions and rising prices, Georgieva stressed that "demand adjustment is unavoidable."

"Policymakers can help in multiple ways, and—certainly—they must be careful not to make things worse," she stressed.

"So here I appeal to all countries to reject go-it-alone actions—export controls, price controls, and so on—that can further upset global conditions: don’t pour gasoline on the fire," the IMF Managing Director warned.