MOSCOW, April 9. /TASS/. The global network of biolabs established by the collective West and NATO lacks transparency and violates the Biological and Toxin Weapons Convention (BTWC), Deputy Chairman of the Russian Security Council Dmitry Medvedev said.

"As you know, Western countries, primarily NATO and especially the United States, have been conducting active biological activity across the globe for more than 30 years," the senior Russian security official told a meeting of the intergovernmental commission on countering modern biological security threats. "They have unfolded an almost worldwide network of over 300 medical laboratories - in Asia, Africa, and Europe, and their work has been totally non-transparent, actually running in violation of the Biological and Toxin Weapons Convention," he said.

These centers, Medvedev maintained, collect biological materials, analyze the specifics of the spread of viruses and the most dangerous diseases, and use AI technology and synthetic biology to expedite the development of pathogens.