Sales of new German cars in Russia rise 2.5 times to 12,500 in Q1

MOSCOW, April 9. /TASS/. Sales of new German passenger cars in Russia increased 2.5 times year-on-year in the Q1, reaching 12,500 units, according to a report by the Autostat analytical agency.

In the Q1 of 2026, a total of 12,458 new passenger cars of German brands were sold in Russia, the report said. According to Autostat experts, citing data from JSC PPC, this is 2.5 times higher than in the same period last year (4,887 vehicles).

Dmitry Yarygin, deputy head of the agency’s analytics department, noted that the share of German brands in the Russian market rose from 2% to 4.7%. At the same time, cars from Germany are not officially supplied and are available only through parallel imports.

BMW remained the leading German brand with 3,900 vehicles sold. It was followed by Volkswagen (3,400 vehicles), Mercedes-Benz (2,400 vehicles), Audi (2,300 vehicles), and Porsche (444 vehicles).

In the model ranking, the top three positions were occupied by the BMW X5, Audi Q5, and Volkswagen Tiguan crossovers — the only German models to surpass the 1,000-vehiclessales mark during the quarter.