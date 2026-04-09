Russians call exploration of Mars and Moon next breakthrough in space — pollster

MOSCOW, April 9. /TASS/. Russian citizens see the colonization of Mars and the Moon as the next breakthrough in space travel, Russian Public Opinion Research Center (VCIOM) revealed in a survey.

"From the standpoint of our citizens, the exploration and colonization of other planets, first of all Mars and the Moon, will be the next breakthrough in space," the survey, seen by TASS, showed. According to it, 26% of respondents pin hopes on Lunar missions, and 25% dream of flights to Mars.

Intergalactic travel and a search for extraterrestrial life, including encounters with aliens, are among other major dreams, the pollster found out.

The survey was conducted among 1,600 Russians aged above 18 on March 20.