Russia makes 414 localized industrial robots worth $229.87 mln in 2025

MOSCOW, April 9. /TASS/. Output of localized industrial robots in Russia reached 414 units in 2025, totaling 2.33 bln rubles ($29.87 mln), according to a presentation by Deputy Industry and Trade Minister Mikhail Ivanov at the Data Fusion conference.

A year earlier, the figure stood at 11 units worth 60 mln rubles ($0.77 mln).

At the same time, in 2024 the register of Russian industrial products included only one model from a single manufacturer, while by the end of 2025 the number of models had expanded to 16 from five manufacturers.

"There are significantly more companies currently engaged in production, but not all of them have yet achieved the required level of localization. This is a benchmark we are setting for all companies operating in the market, as most of our support mechanisms apply specifically to robots that meet the criteria for classification as Russian industrial products," the deputy minister said.

Last year, 2.4 bln rubles ($30.77 mln) in state support was allocated for the development of robotics. In 2026-2028, budget allocations for the sector are planned at 9.6 bln rubles ($123.08 mln), 10.9 bln rubles ($139.74 mln), and 22.9 bln rubles ($293.59 mln), respectively. Ivanov stressed that these figures may still be adjusted, but the Industry and Trade Ministry intends to increase the level of support.