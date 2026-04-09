Ukraine may face a shortage of jet fuel due to conflict over Iran — expert

MOSCOW, April 9. /TASS/. The Ukrainian air force may face a shortage of jet fuel for F-16 and Mirage fighters due to the conflict in the Middle East, Ukrainian expert and co-founder of the investment banking firm FinPoint, Sergey Budkin wrote.

"The biggest crisis as a result of the Gulf War is yet to come - in the jet fuel market," he wrote on his Facebook page (banned in Russia, owned by Meta, a company designated as extremist in Russia).

According to the expert, the 20% loss of oil from this region has had a disproportionate impact on the jet fuel market.

"Why is this important for Ukraine? Because F-16s and Mirages (French Mirage fighters - TASS) are refueled with fuel that is already twice as expensive as before the war, increasing the need to finance the budget deficit. Fuel rationing in Europe (very likely) could limit supplies to the Ukrainian air force," Budkin explained.

On April 7, US President Donald Trump announced a two-week mutual ceasefire with Iran. According to him, the parties have resolved nearly all contentious issues, and Washington views Tehran’s 10-point proposal as a working basis for further negotiations.

The US administration's top official stated that the decision was made based on Iran's willingness to open the Strait of Hormuz. Tehran agreed to cease "defensive attacks" if there were no strikes against the Islamic Republic.

Earlier White House Press Secretary Caroline Leavitt stated at a regular press briefing that the US opposes Iran's toll collection on ships passing through the Strait of Hormuz, but the possibility of Washington and Tehran jointly pursuing this option will be discussed in the next two weeks.

As CEO of Navigator Principal Investors Kyle Shostak told TASS, oil prices will continue to stay at $90-95 per barrel globally in the near time because this threshold has become a new comfortable level for the oil market.