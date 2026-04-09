US-Iran ceasefire is extremely fragile, says Dutch political scientist

THE HAGUE, April 9. /TASS/. The ceasefire between the US and Iran is extremely fragile, and the likelihood it will be disrupted is high, Dutch political scientist and former professor at the University of Sussex Kees van den Pijl said in an interview with TASS.

"A ceasefire is, in any case, a more desirable option than the barbaric bombing of Iranian territory by the US and Israel, but the likelihood of its disruption is extremely high," he said.

According to the expert, the parties remain too far apart in their demands, which complicates the prospects for sustainable de-escalation. Van den Pijl also emphasized that the Islamic Republic is in a strong position and therefore will not agree to a settlement on American terms.

On April 7, US President Donald Trump announced a two-week mutual ceasefire with Iran. According to him, the parties have resolved nearly all contentious issues, and Washington views Tehran’s 10-point proposal as a working basis for further negotiations. These include adherence to the principle of non-aggression, Iranian control over the Strait of Hormuz, uranium enrichment within the country, the lifting of primary and secondary sanctions, the payment of compensation, and the withdrawal of US forces from the region. Trump stated that the decision was made based on Iran’s willingness to open the Strait of Hormuz. In turn, Tehran agreed to cease "defensive attacks" provided that no strikes are launched against Iran. Pakistani Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, who is mediating between the parties, invited them to negotiate on April 10. According to the Iranian state broadcaster, the talks are expected to be face-to-face.