Nuclear material that Iran should not have to be immediately removed — Pentagon chief

WASHINGTON, April 8. /TASS/. All nuclear material that Iran should not possess will be immediately removed, US Secretary of War Pete Hegseth stated at a Pentagon briefing.

"Under the terms, any nuclear material they should have will be removed. Any material, excuse me, they should not have will be removed right now. Their dust is deeply buried and watched 24/7, overhead, the President has been clear from the beginning, there will be no Iranian nuclear weapons," Hegseth said.

Earlier, the US leader assured that Iran would no longer be involved in uranium enrichment.