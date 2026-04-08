Three injured in Lugansk, 73 downed Ukrainian drones: overnight attack on Russian regions

MOSCOW, April 8. /TASS/. Air defenses intercepted and destroyed 73 Ukrainian drones over Russian regions in the 11 hours, the Defense Ministry reported.

The Ukrainian armed forces launched a massive drone attack on Lugansk, injuring three people.

TASS has compiled the key information about the attacks.

Scale

- From 8:00 p.m. Moscow time on April 7 to 7:00 a.m. on April 8 (from 5:00 p.m. GMT on April 7 to 4:00 a.m. on April 8), on-duty air defenses intercepted and destroyed 73 Ukrainian fixed-wing drones, the Defense Ministry reported.

- The drones were downed over the Oryol, Rostov, Krasnodar Regions, Crimea, as well as the Black Sea and the Sea of Azov.

Consequences

- Ukrainian drones attacked apartment buildings and private houses in Lugansk, regional head Leonid Pasechnik reported.

- Three people were injured.

- They were promptly taken to a hospital and are receiving all the necessary medical assistance.

- The aftermath of the attack is being eliminated, Pasechnik emphasized.

- During the repulsion of an air attack on the Rostov Region, air defenses shot down drones in the Kamensky and Belokalitvinsky districts, as well as in Donetsk, Governor Yury Slyusar reported.

- There has been no information on the casualties or damage, he specified.