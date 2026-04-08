Seoul aware of Moscow's military response if US deploys missiles — ambassador

MOSCOW, April 8. /TASS/. South Korea knows full well that Russia will take counter military steps if the United States deploys intermediate-range and shorter-range missiles on the republic’s territory, Russian Ambassador to Seoul Georgy Zinovyev told TASS in an interview.

"In 2024-2025, the US weapons <...> were deployed by the Pentagon in the Philippines and Japan, even though Russia then observed self-imposed restrictions on deploying intermediate-range and shorter-range missiles unless the United States did so first anywhere," the Russian diplomat said.

"The Russian Foreign Ministry has stressed repeatedly that, based on the scale of US intermediate-range and shorter-range missile deployments <…> and the broader international security situation, Russia will pursue countermeasures. We assume our colleagues in South Korea are well aware of our position," Zinovyev said. "We do not possess any data indicating an intention to deploy US intermediate-range and shorter-range missiles here.".