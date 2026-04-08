Kuwait, UAE come under attack following strikes on Iranian oil refinery — TV

TEHRAN, April 8. /TASS/. Kuwait and the UAE were hit by missile and drone strikes several hours after Iran’s oil facilities on Lawan Island came under attack, Iran’s Press TV reported.

Earlier, the broadcaster accused the US and Israel of violating a ceasefire agreement over an attack on an oil refinery on Lawan Island.

Kuwait’s Defense Ministry said later that air defenses had recorded the launch of 28 drones from Iran. The UAE’s Defense Ministry also reported that air defenses had repelled missile and drone strikes.