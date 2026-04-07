Power stations torched in France in apparent anti-war gesture — paper

PARIS, April 7. /TASS/. Unknown assailants have set fire to several power generators supplying weapons factories in the Cher department in central France, Le Figaro reports.

It said the individuals tried to damage transformers and power lines in Bourges, La Chapelle-Saint-Ursin and Saint-Florent-sur-Cher. The facilities supply power to numerous weapons makers in the region, the paper quotes a police source as saying. The source said that someone graffitied Action Against War at the site.

The arson left about 3,000 houses without electricity, Le Figaro said. Departmental authorities estimate the damage at several million euros, while repairs may take months. Rescue operations are over, the department said.