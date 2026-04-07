Vietnam’s parliament elects Communist Party chief To Lam president

HANOI, April 7. /TASS/. The National Assembly of the Socialist Republic of Vietnam (unicameral parliament) has elected General Secretary of the Central Committee of the Communist Party of Vietnam To Lam as president for a term from 2026 to 2031.

The vote took place in Hanoi, at the first session of the 16th National Assembly elected in March.

To Lam, 68, has served as head of the ruling Communist Party since August 2024. At the party’s 14th congress in January, he was re-elected general secretary of the Central Committee for a term from 2026 to 2031.