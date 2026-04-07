Russia destined to dominate in space exploration — Roscosmos CEO

MOSCOW, April 7. /TASS/. Dominance in space is actually inscribed in the cultural code of the Russian people, so Russia should not lose ground in space exploration, Roscosmos CEO Dmitry Bakanov told TASS Director General Andrey Kondrashov in an interview.

"We have no choice. And we should not lose ground because it has been inscribed in our cultural code and in our souls over the past few generations that we should be in the lead and that no benchmarks should prevent Russia from dynamically developing this sphere because it brings colossal good to the population," Bakanov maintained.

The Roscosmos CEO sat for the interview with TASS as part of the first ever Space Week running in Russia from April 6-12 to mark the 65th anniversary of the legendary space flight of Yury Gagarin. The Russian president signed a decree to hold the week annually on December 29. Roscosmos is the organizer of the event.

TASS is the information partner of 2026 Space Week.