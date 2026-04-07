Pezeshkian places himself among 14 million Iranians ready to die for their country

TEHRAN, April 7. /TASS/. Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian said, like 14 million Iranians who have expressed their willingness to lay down their life to defend the Islamic Republic, he, too, is ready to do so.

"More than 14 million brave Iranians have already stated that they are ready to lay down their life to defend Iran. I, too, have been and will be among those who are ready to give up their life for Iran," the Iranian leader wrote on his page on X.

Earlier this month, Iran’s Parliament Speaker Mohammad Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf said some 7 million Iranian citizens are ready to take up arms and defend their country.