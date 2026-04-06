US, Israel lost 11 aircraft while searching for F-15 pilots in Iran — MWM

NEW YORK, April 6. /TASS/. The operation to rescue the pilots of the F-15E fighter jet shot down over Iranian territory resulted in unprecedented aircraft losses for the US, the military news outlet Military Watch Magazine (MWM) reported on Sunday.

According to the publication, the US and Israel lost a total of 11 aircraft as a result of clashes with Iranian forces. As MWM notes, this scale of losses demonstrates the significant risks associated with operating aircraft over Iranian territory.

A two-seat F-15E fighter jet was shot down over Iranian territory on Friday. According to Axios, both crew members - the pilot and navigator - successfully established contact with rescuers after ejecting. The portal's sources indicated that the pilot was rescued several hours after the plane crashed. During the search and rescue operation, Iran shot down one of the American Black Hawk helicopters participating in it; its crew members were injured, but the helicopter managed to escape.

It took more than a day to locate the navigator-operator. The rescue operation began on Saturday. Meanwhile, US Air Force fighter jets struck Iranian forces deployed to the area to prevent them from finding the second crew member before US special forces did.