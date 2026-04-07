Sanctions hinder US-announced prosperity for Venezuela — Russian envoy

MOSCOW, April 7. /TASS/. The unilateral sanctions imposed by the United States against Venezuela do not contribute to the republic’s prosperity, Russian Ambassador to Venezuela Sergey Melik-Bagdasarov said in an interview with TASS.

"The unilateral restrictive measures imposed by the United States against Venezuela have long hampered the country’s economy, having severe consequences for its population, especially vulnerable groups," he said.

"Washington has stated that one of the goals of its policy toward the Bolivarian Republic is Venezuela’s prosperity, but sanctions are doing nothing to promote economic recovery. As the Americans themselves say: ‘Talk is cheap’," the diplomat stressed.

"Washington openly announced its intentions toward Venezuela before January 3 — control over resources, primarily energy," Melik-Bagdasarov said when asked why the Americans are in no hurry to free Venezuela from sanctions, including in the oil and gas industry.

"This is one of the modern forms of colonialism, which, unfortunately, continues its shameful path in the 21st century," he said, adding that "it is difficult to talk about any kind of liberation when actions are based on such thinking."

On January 3, the United States announced a military operation in Caracas that resulted in the capture of Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro and his wife by American forces. On January 5, the couple appeared before the US Federal Court for the Southern District of New York, facing charges of alleged involvement in drug trafficking. Both have pleaded not guilty. Vice President Delcy Rodriguez was sworn in as Venezuela’s interim president. The US administration claimed Washington would manage Venezuela in the interim.