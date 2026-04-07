Russian troops strike Ukrainian cruise missile components enterprises over past day

MOSCOW, April 7. /TASS/. Russian troops struck Ukrainian enterprises producing control systems and components for cruise missiles and enemy deployment sites over the past 24 hours in the special military operation in Ukraine, Russia’s Defense Ministry reported on Tuesday.

"Operational/tactical aircraft, attack unmanned aerial vehicles, missile troops and artillery of the Russian groups of forces struck Ukraine’s energy and transport infrastructure used to support the Ukrainian army’s operations, enterprises producing control systems and components for cruise missiles, military airfields, workshops for the assembly and sites for the storage of unmanned aerial vehicles and uncrewed boats, and also temporary deployment areas of Ukrainian armed formations and foreign mercenaries in 153 locations," the ministry said in a statement.

Kiev loses 1,270 troops along engagement line in past day – latest figures

The Ukrainian army lost roughly 1,270 troops in battles with Russian forces in all the frontline areas over the past 24 hours, according to the latest data on the special military operation in Ukraine released by Russia’s Defense Ministry.

The latest figures show that the Ukrainian army lost over 175 troops and two armored combat vehicles in the responsibility area of Russia’s Battlegroup North, more than 190 troops and an armored combat vehicle in the responsibility area of the Battlegroup West and roughly 165 troops and four armored combat vehicles in the responsibility area of the Battlegroup South.

During the last 24-hour period, the Ukrainian army also lost over 360 troops and two armored combat vehicles in the responsibility area of Russia’s Battlegroup Center, more than 320 troops and two armored combat vehicles in the responsibility area of the Battlegroup East and roughly 60 troops and six jamming stations in the responsibility area of the Battlegroup Dnepr, the latest figures show.

Russia’s Battlegroup North inflicts over 175 casualties on Ukrainian army in past day

Russia’s Battlegroup North inflicted more than 175 casualties on Ukrainian troops and destroyed two enemy armored combat vehicles in its areas of responsibility over the past day, the ministry reported.

"Battlegroup North units improved their tactical position and inflicted losses on manpower and equipment of two mechanized brigades, an airmobile brigade of the Ukrainian army and two territorial defense brigades in areas near the settlements of Malaya Slobodka, Pustogorod, Miropolye, Khoten and Velikaya Chernetchina in the Sumy Region," the ministry said.

In the Kharkov direction, Battlegroup North units inflicted losses on formations of three mechanized brigades, an airmobile brigade of the Ukrainian army, a territorial defense brigade and a border guard detachment of Ukraine’s Border Guard Service in areas near the settlements of Podsredneye, Izbitskoye, Kolodeznoye, Beliy Kolodez and Nesternoye in the Kharkov Region, the ministry reported.

The Ukrainian army lost more than 175 personnel, two armored combat vehicles and five motor vehicles in those frontline areas over the past 24 hours, it specified.

In addition, Russian forces destroyed an ammunition depot and nine materiel depots of the Ukrainian army, it said.

Russia’s Battlegroup West inflicts over 190 casualties on Ukrainian army in past day

Russia’s Battlegroup West inflicted more than 190 casualties on Ukrainian troops and destroyed an enemy armored combat vehicle in its area of responsibility over the past day, the ministry reported.

"Battlegroup West units improved their forward positions and inflicted losses on formations of two mechanized brigades, an airmobile brigade of the Ukrainian army and a territorial defense brigade in areas near the settlements of Palamarevka, Shiykovka, Velikaya Shapkovka, Lesnaya Stenka and Chervony Oskol in the Kharkov Region, Krasny Liman and Stary Karavan in the Donetsk People’s Republic," the ministry said.

The Ukrainian army lost more than 190 personnel, an armored combat vehicle, 18 motor vehicles and an artillery gun in that frontline area over the past 24 hours, it specified.

In addition, Russian forces destroyed an ammunition depot of the Ukrainian army, it said.

Russia’s Battlegroup South inflicts 165 casualties on Ukrainian army in past day

Russia’s Battlegroup South inflicted roughly 165 casualties on Ukrainian troops and destroyed four enemy armored combat vehicles in its area of responsibility over the past day, the ministry reported.

"Battlegroup South units gained better lines and positions and inflicted losses on manpower and equipment of three mechanized brigades, a motorized infantry brigade, an airmobile brigade of the Ukrainian army and a National Guard brigade in areas near the settlements of Slavyansk, Kramatorsk, Krivaya Luka, Nikolayevka, Artyoma and Konstantinovka in the Donetsk People’s Republic," the ministry said.

The Ukrainian army lost an estimated 165 personnel, four armored combat vehicles, including a US-made M113 armored personnel carrier, 15 motor vehicles and three field artillery guns, among them two Western-made weapons in that frontline area over the past 24 hours, it specified.

In addition, Russian forces destroyed an electronic warfare station, an ammunition depot and five materiel depots of the Ukrainian army, it said.

Russia’s Battlegroup Center inflicts over 360 casualties on Ukrainian army in past day

Russia’s Battlegroup Center inflicted more than 360 casualties on Ukrainian troops and destroyed two enemy armored combat vehicles in its area of responsibility over the past day, the ministry reported.

"Battlegroup Center units improved their forward positions and inflicted losses on manpower and equipment of three mechanized brigades, an airmobile brigade, an air assault brigade, an assault brigade, two assault regiments of the Ukrainian army and four National Guard brigades in areas near the settlements of Maryevka, Novogrigorovka, Vodyanskoye, Krasny Kut and Novy Donbass in the Donetsk People’s Republic, Raipole and Novopodgorodnoye in the Dnepropetrovsk Region," the ministry said.

The Ukrainian army lost more than 360 personnel, two armored combat vehicles, three motor vehicles and a French-made 155mm Caesar self-propelled artillery system in that frontline area over the past 24 hours, it specified.

Russia’s Battlegroup East inflicts over 320 casualties on Ukrainian army in past day

Russia’s Battlegroup East inflicted more than 320 casualties on Ukrainian troops and destroyed two enemy armored combat vehicles in its area of responsibility over the past day, the ministry reported.

"Battlegroup East units advanced deep into the enemy’s defenses and inflicted losses on formations of two mechanized brigades, two air assault brigades, two assault brigades and four assault regiments of the Ukrainian army in areas near the settlements of Orly, Pokrovskoye, Pisantsy and Velikomikhailovka in the Dnepropetrovsk Region, Vozdvizhevka, Verkhnyaya Tersa and Lesnoye in the Zaporozhye Region," the ministry said.

The Ukrainian army lost more than 320 personnel, two armored combat vehicles, seven motor vehicles and an artillery gun in that frontline area over the past 24 hours, it specified.

Russia’s Battlegroup Dnepr eliminates 60 Ukrainian troops in past day

Russia’s Battlegroup Dnepr eliminated roughly 60 Ukrainian troops and destroyed six enemy jamming stations in its area of responsibility over the past day, the ministry reported.

"Battlegroup Dnepr units inflicted losses on manpower and equipment of a mechanized brigade and a mountain assault brigade of the Ukrainian army in areas near the settlements of Orekhov, Dimitrovo and Zaporozhets in the Zaporozhye Region," the ministry said.

"Up to 60 [Ukrainian] military personnel, 15 motor vehicles, six electronic warfare stations and a materiel depot were destroyed," the ministry said.

Russian air defenses intercept 217 Ukrainian UAVs, three smart bombs over past day

Russian air defense forces intercepted and destroyed 217 Ukrainian unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) and three smart bombs over the past day, the ministry reported.

"Air defense capabilities shot down three guided aerial bombs and 217 fixed-wing unmanned aerial vehicles," the ministry said.

Overall, the Russian Armed Forces have destroyed 671 Ukrainian combat aircraft, 284 helicopters, 132,228 unmanned aerial vehicles, 653 surface-to-air missile systems, 28,736 tanks and other armored combat vehicles, 1,696 multiple rocket launchers, 34,320 field artillery guns and mortars and 58,815 special military motor vehicles since the start of the special military operation, the ministry reported.