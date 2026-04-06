Trump says he would prefer to seize Iran’s oil, but Americans want US forces home

WASHINGTON, April 6. /TASS/. US President Donald Trump has stated that he would like to seize Iran’s oil industry, but according to him, Americans want US troops to "come home."

"If I had my choice, what would I like to do? Take the oil, because it’s there for the taking. There's not a thing they [Iranian authorities] can do about it," the US leader said, answering questions from journalists at the White House. "Unfortunately, the American people would like to see us come home. If it were up to me, I’d take the oil, I’d keep the oil, and would make plenty of money," he added.

Speaking about the mood of the US population, the president added: "They’d like to see us win and come home."