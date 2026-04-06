US leader says he does not consider destruction of civilian facilities in Iran criminal

WASHINGTON, April 6. /TASS/. US President Donald Trump has told journalists that he does not consider the destruction of civilian infrastructure in Iran a war crime and is not concerned about it.

"I'm not worried about it," he emphasized, answering a question about what he would say to those who consider such actions war crimes. "You know what's a war crime? <...> Allowing a sick country with demented leadership to have a nuclear weapon. That's a war crime," he added, referring to Iran. He did not provide any evidence to support his perspective. Iranian authorities have repeatedly stated that they are not seeking to obtain nuclear weapons.

The United States and Israel launched a military operation against Iran on February 28. Major Iranian cities, including Tehran, were struck. The White House justified the attack by citing alleged missile and nuclear threats from Iran. The Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps announced a retaliatory operation, targeting sites in Israel. US military bases in Bahrain, Jordan, Kuwait, Qatar, Saudi Arabia and the UAE were also hit. Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei and some other key Iranian leaders were killed in the joint US-Israeli attack.