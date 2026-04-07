FACTBOX: Drone attack kills three in central Russia’s Vladimir Region

MOSCOW, April 7. /TASS/. Air defenses downed 45 Ukrainian unmanned aerial vehicles over Russian regions, including 19 UAVs over northwest Russia’s Leningrad Region, overnight, the Russian Defense Ministry reported.

Two adults and a child were killed in a drone attack on a residential building in the Vladimir Region.

TASS has compiled key details about the impact from the attacks.

Scope

- Over the past night, air defense alert capabilities shot down 45 Ukrainian fixed-wing unmanned aerial vehicles.

- Namely, 19 UAVs were intercepted and destroyed over the Leningrad Region, 11 over the Voronezh Region, seven over the Belgorod Region, three over the Vladimir Region, and one each over the Bryansk, Volgograd, Penza, and Krasnodar regions, as well as over the Black Sea.

Impact

- A Ukrainian drone struck a two-apartment building in the Aleksandrov District in the Vladimir Region, killing two adults and a boy born in 2014, Governor Alexander Avdeyev reported on Max.

- A five-year girl survived with burns.

- The family’s neighbors were not affected.

- The ensuing fire has been extinguished by an Emergencies Ministry team.

- In the Voronezh Region, a company’s tech building was damaged in a drone attack, and the production process has been halted, Governor Alexander Gusev wrote on Max.

- Also, four private homes were damaged, Gusev added.