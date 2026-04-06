Houthis report joint cruise missile attack with IRGC on targets in Israel

RABAT, April 7. /TASS/. The Yemeni rebel Ansar Allah movement (Houthis) has carried out a joint military operation with Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) and Lebanon’s Hezbollah movement using cruise missiles against several military targets in Israel, Houthi military spokesman Yahya Saree said.

"The Yemeni Armed Forces, in a joint operation with the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps and the Armed Forces of the Islamic Republic of Iran and the Islamic Resistance in Lebanon, launched a barrage of cruise missiles and drones targeting several vital and military sites" of the Israeli army in Umm al-Rashrash (the Israeli city of Eilat), the movement said in a statement. According to its military spokesman, the joint operation "successfully achieved its objectives."

Saree also stated that Ansar Allah would continue military operations "until victory.".