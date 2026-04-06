Iranian missile debris fall on energy sites in Saudi Arabia — Defense Ministry

RABAT, April 7. /TASS/. Debris from missiles launched by Iran fell on energy facilities in Saudi Arabia’s Eastern Province, causing damage, the Saudi Defense Ministry said.

According to the ministry, "debris from ballistic missiles fell near energy facilities." The statement did not specify which facilities were hit by the debris but said "an assessment of the damage is currently underway."

The Saudi military also reported that the country’s air defenses had intercepted and destroyed seven missiles launched from Iran toward the kingdom’s Eastern Province.".