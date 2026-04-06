Trump claims US could help reconstruct Iran

WASHINGTON, April 6. /TASS/. The United States is unwilling to destroy Iran's civilian infrastructure and could assist in the reconstruction of the Islamic Republic, President Donald Trump said.

"We have a plan, where every bridge in Iran will be decimated by 12 o'clock (04:00 a.m. GMT) tomorrow night, where every power plant in Iran will be out of business, burning, exploding and never to be used again. I mean complete demolition by 12 o'clock, and it'll happen over a period of four hours. If we want it to. We don't want that to happen. We may even get involved with helping them rebuild their nation," he said at a news conference.

"Do I want to destroy their infrastructure? No, it will take them a hundred years to rebuild. If we left today, it would take them 20 years to rebuild their country, and it would never be as good as it was. And the only way they're going to be able to rebuild their country is to utilize the genius of the United States of America."

On March 26, the American leader suspended strikes on Iran’s energy infrastructure for ten days — until 8:00 p. m. on April 6 (12:00 a.m. GMT on April 7). Axios said he later extended the deadline for a deal by a day, citing a Trump post on Truth Social which said simply: "Tuesday, 8:00 p.m. US East Coast time (12:00 a. m. GMT on April 8 — TASS).".