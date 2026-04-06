Trump says Iran could be destroyed in one night

WASHINGTON, April 6. /TASS/. US President Donald Trump has claimed that Iran could be destroyed in one fell swoop - on Wednesday night, for example.

"The entire country can be taken out in one night, and that night might be tomorrow night," Trump told a White House press conference.

On March 26, the American leader suspended strikes on Iran's energy infrastructure for ten days - until 8:00 p. m. on April 6 (12:00 a.m. GMT on April 7). Axios said he later extended the deadline for a deal by a day, citing a Trump post on Truth Social which said simply: "Tuesday, 8:00 p.m. US East Coast time (12:00 a. m. GMT on April 8 - TASS)."

On Sunday Trump told Axios there was a good chance a deal with Iran would be signed by April 7.