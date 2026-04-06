MOSCOW, April 6. /TASS/. The Ukrainian military has lost approximately 1,210 troops over the past day as a result of actions by Russian military units in the special military operation zone, the Russian Defense Ministry said.

According to the report, the enemy suffered over 185 casualties in the responsibility zone of the Battlegroup North, up to 180 from the actions of the Battlegroup West, up to 175 in the Battlegroup South’s area, over 350 in the responsibility zone of the Battlegroup Center, up to 260 in the operational area of the Battlegroup East, and up to 60 servicemen in the responsibility zone of the Battlegroup Dnepr.

The ministry also reported that units of the Battlegroup North inflicted losses on manpower and equipment belonging to two mechanized and airborne brigades of the Ukrainian army and three territorial defense brigades around the settlements of Novodmitrovka, Miropolye, Novaya Sloboda, Bruski, and Pokrovka in the Sumy Region.

In the Kharkov Region, units of a heavy mechanized brigade of the Ukrainian army, two territorial defense brigades, two National Guard brigades, and a border guard detachment of the Ukrainian Border Guard were defeated in the areas of the settlements of Lozovaya, Liptsy, Pokalyanoye, Aleksandrovka, Zemlyanki, and Polnaya. The enemy lost one armored combat vehicle, 12 cars, two radio-electronic warfare stations, an ammunition depot, and six supply depots.

Units of the Battlegroup West defeated formations of three mechanized brigades of the Ukrainian army and two brigades of the territorial defense forces in the areas around the settlements of Velikaya Shapkovka, Shiykovka, and Borovaya in the Kharkov Region, as well as Krasny Liman and Stary Karavan in the Donetsk People's Republic. Enemy losses amounted to five armored combat vehicles, 20 cars, and two field artillery guns, including one of Western manufacture, as well as an ammunition depot.

Units of the Battlegroup South inflicted losses on the manpower and equipment of four mechanized and airborne brigades and a marine brigade of the Ukrainian army in the areas of the settlements of Slavyansk, Nikolayevka, Piskunovka, and Konstantinovka in the DPR. The enemy lost three armored combat vehicles, 14 cars, two field artillery guns, three radio-electronic warfare stations, two counter-battery radar stations, three ammunition depots, and nine supply depots.

Center, East, Dnepr

Units of the Battlegroup Center inflicted losses on the manpower and equipment of one heavy mechanized, three mechanized, one infantry, one light infantry, one airborne assault, and one airmobile brigade, as well as two assault regiments of the Ukrainian army and two brigades of the National Guard in the areas of the settlements of Dobropolye, Lenino, Novogrigorovka, Sergeyevka, Annovka, Novy Donbass, Krasnoyarskoye in the DPR, and Raypole in the Dnepropetrovsk Region. The Ukrainian military lost four armored vehicles, two trucks, two artillery pieces, including one of Western manufacture, a radio-electronic warfare station, and a counter-battery radar station.

Units of the Battlegroup East defeated formations of the Ukrainian armed forces' mechanized and two airborne assault brigades, four assault regiments, and a marine brigade near the settlements of Pokrovskoye, Dobropasovo, and Zelenaya Dolina in the Dnepropetrovsk Region, as well as Samoylovka, Charivnoye, Lyubitskoye, Lesnoye, Dolinka, and Yegorovka in the Zaporozhye Region. The enemy lost three armored vehicles and seven cars.

Units of the Battlegroup Dnepr inflicted losses on the personnel and equipment of the Ukrainian army's mechanized and mountain assault brigades, a marine brigade, and a territorial defense brigade in the areas around the settlements of Orekhov, Novoandreyevka, and Kamyshevakha in the Zaporozhye Region. The Ukrainian military lost an armored vehicle, nine cars, a Western-made artillery gun, and five radio-electronic warfare stations. An ammunition depot and two supply depots were also destroyed.