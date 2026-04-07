'Restrictions lifted': Iran warns of attacks on US energy infrastructure in Middle East

TEHRAN, April 7. /TASS/. The Iranian military will no longer refrain from targeting American infrastructure in the Middle East in its retaliatory strikes now that the United States and Israel have attacked energy infrastructure in the Islamic Republic, the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) said in a statement on Tuesday.

"Regional US allies also need to know that, until today, we have shown considerable restraint while taking certain restrictions on selecting retaliatory targets into account, but all these restrictions have now been lifted," Iran’s public broadcaster quoted an excerpt from the statement as reading.

Iran’s elite army unit warned that it would inflict such irreparable damage on American energy facilities that "the United States and its partners will lose access to oil and gas in the Middle East for years."